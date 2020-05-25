Project Looks to Recreate Unreal Engine 5 Demo in UE 4.25

With the recent release of the Unreal Engine 5 tech demo, many people have been looking to dissect it to largely attempt to ascertain how the PS5’s performance will compare to current PC hardware. It seems, however, that someone out there wants to take it a step further… or should that be backward?…

In a report via DSOGaming, 3D Archviz Specialist, Pasquale Scionti is looking to recreate the Unreal Engine 5 demo. Except for his version, he’s attempting to do it using only Unreal Engine 4.25.

Unreal Engine 5.0 Tech Demo On Unreal Engine 4.25

So, hows the work going so far? Well, all of the screenshots included in this article have been taken from this fan project and, as you can clearly see, it’s looking pretty amazing so far. If you did, however, want to know what you’re comparing it against, you can check out the original UE 5.0 tech demo video below.

What Do We Think?

The main concept behind this project is to ascertain exactly what overall differences can be found between the two engines. Particularly since it’s speculated that UE 5.0 will offer a lot of bells and whistles that could potentially push even the highest-levels of current-gen tech quite hard.

The only question mark is whether its creator plans to publically release the demo once his work on it has concluded. If it did, however, coincide with the launch of the UE 5.0 PC tech demo, it would certainly make for some interesting comparisons!

When you consider though that the UE 5.0 demo was created by a whole team, this solo project is clearly already looking pretty amazing! There’s clearly still a lot of life and potential left in UE 4.25.

