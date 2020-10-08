Proscenic Launches the M7 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Smart home appliance manufacturer Proscenic with a history of making components for Panasonic, Hitachi, Zojirushi, and Philips, has today announced the availability of its new M7 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner with simultaneous mopping capability and 4.0 laser navigation.

The latest addition to the Proscenic brand, the M7 Pro continues the Proscenic goal of offering premium vacuum cleaner products for a very affordable price.

Proscenic M7 Pro Robot Vacuum cleaner

The M7 Pro utilises the IPNAS 3.0 system to intelligently navigate and map the home, creating a real-time map of the house to plan the best cleaning path. The devices 24 sensors with LDS 360° and laser sensor learns the shape of a house and the location of the obstacles to clean every room one by one in a complex environment with ease. The cliff sensors can also scan and finds steps and stairs.

The robot vacuum includes a large dust bin and a water tank, allowing users to choose to sweep, mop, or sweep and mop synchronously. Just snap on the water tank and wet the mopping cloth, to use the mopping function.

The vacuum features a 17.7cm suction inlet, powered with 2700Pa at maximum power to easily remove dust and dirt from hard floors or to pull out dirt and hair trapped deeply in the carpet. With three choices of suction powers, the M7 Pro meet different cleaning requirements on different surfaces. In addition, the M7 Pro will automatically increase suction power to the max mode when a carpet is detected, to ensure a thorough cleaning. Once the robot vacuum leaves the carpet, it will turn back to the previous suction mode.

Features

Utilizing the Proscenic Home App, the M7 Pro robot vacuum can save more than one map, allowing multi-floor maps to be saved on the app making it ideal for those who have a house with more than one floor. The first floor will be cleared when the robot is cleaning the second floor.

The house is divided into multiple regions by the robot vacuum for cleaning and users can choose a specific room to clean, or select multiple rooms to clean. It is also possible to schedule different cleaning times for different rooms. Zone cleaning is another feature that can be used for cleaning in a specific room or area by simply dragging the cleaning frame on the map to the specified zone. Forbidden zones can be set by dragging the frame on the App for the places users do not want the robot vacuum cleaner to go to. Up to 10 no-go zones for a cleaning cycle can be set. The forbidden areas are also saved for the next session.

Equipped with a 5200mAh Lithium-Ion battery, the M7 Pro provides an operating time of up to 150 minutes and it will return to charge automatically when the battery gets low, and resume cleaning from where it left off until the job is complete.

During a cleaning session, the V-shaped roller brush can handle various floor types and uneven ground. The M7 Pro is able to climb the height of a 2cm step, much higher than other vacuums ensuring it transitions easily between carpet and hard floors. When mopping, the effective Y-shaped cleaning path enables a triple-pass mopping action to clean every bit of dirt and grime.

For users with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, the robot vacuum can be connected and given voice instructions such as ‘start cleaning’, ‘stop cleaning’ or ‘go to the charging station’ for hands-free usage.

The Proscenic M7 Pro also works with an intelligent dust collector (available separately) which enables the device to automatically remove dust from the robot’s dust bin, removing the requirement for users to empty the dust container.

Price & Availability

Proscenic has confirmed that the M7 Pro Robot Vacuum cleaner is available to purchase now from Amazon for £399. If you do, therefore, want to check that out, click on the link here! – Alternatively, for more information on its specifications and features, you can visit the official product website via the link here!

