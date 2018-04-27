PS4 Narrowly Pips Nintendo Switch In Annual Sales Figures

PS4 Beats Nintendo Switch in Annual Sales

It may not, nor ever, top the incredible sales that the PS2 saw, but I think it’s pretty safe to say that the PS4 won the console war with the Xbox One. Despite that though, in the last year, it has had a pretty strong competitor in the Nintendo Switch. With the Switch regularly beating the PS4 and all others in monthly sales, it was a matter of curiosity if it would be the best selling console of the year.

Had you asked me to guess, I’d have said it probably was. Likely by a pretty big margin too.

Well, following the release of sales figures, the PS4 is still the king of consoles, but only just. In a report via BusinessInsider, the Sony console was the biggest seller of the year, just marginally beating the Nintendo Switch.

Sales Figures

Over the last financial year, Sony has reported selling 19 million PS4s. This brings the total sales figures of the console now to around 74 million worldwide. In comparison, the Nintendo Switch managed to sell 17.9 million. Highly impressive, but still falling just over a million shorter than the PS4. Given that the Switch has been only out for just over a year, that pretty much sums up the entire sales.

If you’re wondering about Xbox, sorry, but Microsoft doesn’t reveal this information anymore. Probably too embarrassed to admit their defeat.

Given that we are entering another year in the PS4’s life though, I would not be surprised if Nintendo overtakes them next year. The Switch is simply that good.

So while this might be seen as a victory for Sony, I think Nintendo will be happy. To come 2nd by such a short margin is a great achievement. One which I think they’ll improve on next year.

What do you think? Have you bought a Nintendo Switch? If not, are you considering it? – Let us know in the comments!