PS5 and Xbox Series X to Go ‘Head to Head’ at TGS 2020

It’s hardly any secret that both the Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X will release later this year. While no exact release date has yet been announced, we would likely expect them to launch their respective systems over the next few months with a release scheduled for (probably) around November.

With both companies likely looking to keep their distance from each other in the early days, however, there is the question of when the two will (finally) have to come face to face. Well, it seems in a report via Twinfinite that the first instance may occur at the Tokyo Games Show 2020!

PS5 and Xbox Series X to Go ‘Head to Head’ at Tokyo Games Show 2020

As part of the event’s official announcement, the Tokyo Games Show has dropped a pretty major hint that both Microsoft and Sony will be in attendance. As such, it hardly takes a genius to figure out (based on the September 24th date) that this is (practically) the first confirmed instance we have of the two consoles being under the same roof at the same event!

“Featuring novel game consoles for the next generation, TGS2020 is sure to attract even more attention from around the world. The event will focus on the full-fledged launch of cloud gaming and its advanced gaming environment such as the start of 5G services for commercial use, and will boost the unprecedented gaming experience brought by new platforms. Moreover, TGS2020 will host the area where visitors can explore “new frontiers” of games through crossing over with education, fashion, arts and other industries.”

What Do We Think?

We should clarify that it’s entirely possible that the two systems will meet before the Tokyo Games Show. This is, however, practically the first confirmed instance of both systems going ‘head to head’.

So, who will come out on top? Well, until we know more details, it’s honestly still hard to say. We would, however, go as far as to say that the smart money is probably on Sony’s PS5. We are though, prepared for Microsoft to give us something to think about!

