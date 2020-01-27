PS5 ‘Boot Up’ Video is Confirmed to Be a Hoax

Towards the end of last week, you may have seen a video doing the rounds of what claimed to be the ‘boot up’ screen from a PlayStation 5 (PS5). Now, at the time we considered it something of a 30% chance that it was actually legitimate. Based on the quality of it, however, if it was a hoax, it was certainly a well made one.

If you, incidentally, missed the video (or this is the first you’ve heard of it) then you can watch it below. See if you think it looks legitimate (and try to forget we told you that it isn’t in the title).

PS5 Boot Up Video

You have to admit that, on the surface, it certainly looks legitimate. It seems, however, that the whole thing was indeed a hoax.

How do we know? Well, the creator of the video ‘Oby 1‘ has just released a follow up showing exactly how they created it and, just in case you had any doubt, this fake PS5 boot-up took a huge amount of effort!

What Do We Think?

In fairness, while on the surface it seemed legitimate, there were plenty of reasons why it didn’t seem ‘good’ to us. Foremost amongst them was the fact that, even 2-3 days after posting it, it hadn’t been removed. Rest assured, if this was actual footage of the boot-up, Sony would’ve shut it down. Probably within hours of it going live. So, the fact that it’s still around (even now) was more than a little suspicious.

Not only that, but it seemed that the effort to get the video ‘out there’ was a little too proactive on the Reddit OP’s part. Usually, such things get posted with the original source vanishing into the internet ether! In other words, this had the hallmarks of someone wanting it to go viral. Mission accomplished I guess…

So, yes, this was a hoax. And while we were not taken in, we can at least give ourselves a little nod of satisfaction and throw some kudos to the creator who clearly put a hell of a lot of work into it!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!