PS5 Dev Kit User Interface Image Leaks Online

If the rumors are to be believed, then Sony should formally announce the launch of their PS5 console within the next 2 months. Until that point, however, the next-gen system is clearly going to continue to be the subject of a lot of speculation and hyperbole.

In a report via T3, however, a leaked image (reportedly taken from a PS5 dev kit) might give us our first window into what we can expect from the user interface and a little bit more!

PS5 Dev Kit User Interface

It’s well known that PS5 dev kits are currently out there. As such, pending some final tweaks, Sony pretty much has the console they want. So, what can we learn from this image?

Well, on the whole, it appears that the user interface for the PS5 is going to be largely similar to that seen currently in the PS4. Not that this is a criticism as the PS4’s UI is perfectly fine!

A more eagle-eyed approach, however, does confirm one other factor. We have known that the console was set to feature a SSD. Well, a quick look in the top left corner suggests that (at least in some versions) this may have a capacity of 1TB. Pretty substantial in SSD terms, but then again, likely just a bit of ‘future-proofing’ for digital game downloads.

What Do We Think?

We do, of course, have to add the caveat that it’s entirely possible that this image has been faked. It wouldn’t, after all, be too difficult to replicate something that looked reasonably legitimate.

On the whole, however, we’re willing to go as far as to say that this likely is the UI from the dev kit. That doesn’t, of course, mean that this may not change when the console finally hits shelves, but it’s an interesting window into what the future may hold none-the-less.



What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!