PS5 Installations May Allow for More Flexibility

If you own a PS4 and regularly play different games on it, you’ll know that juggling your storage can sometimes be a tricky affair. Particularly when you have games such as Call of Duty Modern Warfare or Red Dead Redemption 2 installed that (almost certainly together) would eat up a very significant chunk of your hard drive space.

Well, in a report via AndroidCentral, PS5 architect Mark Cerny has said that, with the launch of the PS5, Sony is looking to make game data management a lot more flexible.

PS5 Game Installations!

Speaking in an interview, when asked about data management on their upcoming console, Mark Cerny said:

“Rather than treating games like a big block of data… we’re allowing finer-grained access to the data.”

So, what does this mean? Well, in a nutshell, that Sony is looking to work with game developers to allow for installations to potentially be broken down into individual aspects. For example, let’s say you purchased a game, but you only intended to play the multiplayer aspects of it (rather than the single player campaign). The PS5 will look, wherever possible, to give you the option to only install the files you need rather than the entire game as one lump!

What Do We Think?

With game installation sizes becoming ever cumbersome, it’s nice to hear Sony acknowledging this issue and, potentially, having a decent solution for it. While we expect the PS5’s base model to come with a 1TB storage solution, it doesn’t exactly take many games these days to (pretty quickly) start filling that up!

Better still, as noted above, with users having the option to pick and choose which parts of games are installed, it should mean that as a consumer, you won’t need to spend as much time moving, transferring, or re-installing games! How good it will be, of course, remains to be seen. It is, however, certainly a nice concept (and one I wish we saw more of on the PC!).

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!