PS5 Patent Suggests Console Will See Better Cooling Performance

It’s pretty clear that in terms of specifications, the PS5 is going to be pretty powerful. When it comes to hardware, however, where there’s power, there’s (nearly always) a lot of heat involved. As such, it’s been a matter of some curiosity as to how the PS5 is going to handle that and, more specifically, if we can expect it to be better than the (mediocre at best) cooling performance of the PS4.

Well, in a report via T3, while it may not be specific to the final consumer release, it seems pretty clear that Sony is taking cooling performance a lot more seriously with their next system!

PS5 – Cooling to See a Big Improvement?

The patent application above has been taken from the original developers release and, as such, as much as many would like it to be so, this is almost certainly not going to be the product we see hitting shelves by the end of this year. A closer look, however, clearly reveals a much more intricate cooling system than seen on the PS4.

With this cooling system having several different components, while this may not represent the final design, we can likely expect the PS5 to, generally, run a lot better in terms of CPU temperature control and, by proxy, noise output. Something that will, for many, come as exceptionally welcome news.

Why is this Important?

Around a year ago, possibly while playing ‘God of War’, I was finally starting to get more than a little sick of my PS4 producing noise akin to a Harrier jet attempting VTOL. I, therefore, decided to take the plunge and see why it was so loud. While dust accumulation was a factor, it surprised me in not only how basic the cooling system was, but also just how poorly the thermal paste had been applied. Yes, the image you see above was from my own personal PS4 and, I think many would agree, that thermal paste application (straight from the factory) was bloody awful.

It highlighted to me though just how poor the PS4’s cooling system really was and how little Sony focused on it at the time of its development. With this news, however, all going well Sony is at least looking to not repeat those mistakes of the past. Well… at least in theory.

Will the PS5 run quieter? That remains to be seen. With clearly a much greater focus being placed on its cooling performance, however, the news is certainly looking more positive for this particular console!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!