PS5 Rumored to Be Revealed Early-Mid June

With both Sony and Microsoft confirming the specifications of their next-gen consoles, one of the biggest remaining question marks is when will they be formally revealed and, more importantly, when will they be hitting retail shelves.

Well, following a post on Twitter, Jason Schreier may have some inside knowledge as to one of those questions. Namely, that the PS5 might be set to be formally ‘revealed’ by Sony within the next month!

According to Jason Schreier, Sony's PS5 event could take place "early to mid June"



Keep in mind that due to COVID-19 nothing is set in stonehttps://t.co/cez6D3x9va (at 38:53)



(FWIW, VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb said a few days ago that the Sony event will take place on June 4) pic.twitter.com/Ewn4QuhuzO — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 8, 2020

PS5 Official Reveal?!

Jason Schreier, a notable source of inside knowledge, has said that it’s his understanding that Sony has ‘one major thing’ planned before the end of June. As such, he speculated that this might be the official reveal of the PS5 console which will, all going well, also include how much it will cost and when it will be released.

He has, however, added a pretty hefty caveat to that by stating that the COVID-19 situation still has the potential to throw in a few schedule changes.

“We’re in an atmosphere right now with COVID-19 where nothing is definitive until two days before. Both Sony and Microsoft have been changing their plans constantly. But as of right now, as far as I know, Sony is still on track to do at least one thing by early June.

What Do We Think?

With most of the major physical gaming and tech events being cancelled, if Sony does announce this, it’ll likely be via their own social media platforms. Probably through a video/live-stream on their YouTube channel.

Do we think this sounds legitimate though? Well, while Jason Schreier claims some insider knowledge, anything is possible over the coming months. We will, of course, be keeping firm tabs on this but, who knows, if he’s right we might know a hell of a lot more about the PS5 by this time next month!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!