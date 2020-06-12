PS5 System Design has been Revealed!

Last night during their ‘Future of Gaming’ event, Sony certainly went a long way in revealing video game content for the upcoming release of the PS5. What many did not expect, however, was for them to go as far as to show what the console would actually look like.

In closing off the event, however, Sony released a trailer giving us our first and official look at the final form of the PS5 console, and, we must say, it does look pretty amazing!

Sony PS5

The primarily white design is certainly a step away from their more traditional black coloring. With its sleek design, however, it’s certainly very eye-catching and, dare I say, one of their best looking console releases to date. In announcing the design, Sony has said:

“At launch, we will offer two options: a PlayStation®5 console with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a PlayStation®5 Digital Edition without a disc drive. The PS5 gameplay experience will be the same, so the choice is all yours. While there are some slight differences in the look of each model, for the overall design, we wanted to deliver a console that’s bold, stunning, and unlike any previous generation of PlayStation.”

If you do want to check it out from all possible angles, you can check out the official launch trailer below!

What Do We Think?

While Sony did not go as far as to confirm a launch date nor MSRP for either of these two systems, getting a look at the console was certainly still a more than big enough pleasant surprise. While I am still debating on which system to eventually get, I will confess that based on the design of the Xbox Series X, I think the PS5 is the winner in terms of the aesthetics. As above though, there are still a lot more key pieces of information to be revealed yet!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!