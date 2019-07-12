Psychonauts 2 is Officially Delayed (Again) to 2020

It was the sequel that a lot of people wanted, but no one was necessarily expecting either. Yet Psychonauts 2 successfully smashed through its crowdfunding campaign with development being underway since early 2016. With it initially set to be released in 2018, however, the project is progressing much more slowly than many would’ve hoped.

Following an update from Double Fine’s Tim Schafer, however, if you were looking forward to this release, then the news hasn’t gotten much better. Why? Well, despite plans for it to be released later this year, it has now been confirmed that Psychonauts 2 has been delayed. Again. This time, until an undisclosed 2020 release.

Psychonauts 2 is Delayed Again

In a report via WCCFTech, Tim Shafer confirmed the delay in a statement saying:

We’re now targeting [2020] for release. We know it’s always disappointing when you have to wait a bit longer. But we also know that you are an amazing, supportive bunch. Who – just like us – want the game to be as good as possible. So we’re hopeful you’ll understand!

Despite his rather positive outlook on the delay, as you might expect some of those who backed the project in its crowdfunding stage are frustrated. Specifically, to see the release, yet again, get a delay.

What Do We Think?

As disappointing as the delay will be to many, it’s far more preferable to have this release later in a more polished state than to arrive early and be a buggy mess. Admittedly, the lack of any clarification on the delay is frustrating. As is a now hardly specific ‘2020’ release date. In the hands of Double Fine and Tim Schafer, however, we fully expect that Psychonauts 2 (while taking a while) will be well worth the wait!

Psychonauts 2 is (now) set to release on the Xbox One, PC and PS4 in 2020.

What do you think? Are you disappointed with yet another delay? Are you still looking forward to this release? – Let us know in the comments!