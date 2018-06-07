PUBG Brings Back War Mode and Extends New Map Test Period

War Mode Returns to PUBG

EPIC Games‘ Fortnite has now totally eclipsed PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds when it comes to success. However, PUBG still remains a popular game with plenty of players. While a legal battle initiated by PUBG against Fortnite is about to take place, they are also making strides in raising the game’s profile further through updates. Which is why PUBG is bringing back the highly successful ‘War Mode’ once again.

War Mode is a one-shot, one-kill battle royale scenario in PUBG, which limits the players to Kar98ks and handguns. This removes the spray-and-pray factor and ensures that every shot counts. The War Mode event rules are simple, which is part of its appeal:

Each match takes place inside a small, static safe zone

All players spawn with a ghillie suit, a Kar98k with a 4x scope, a handgun, and one frag grenade

When taking lethal damage, you’ll die instantly instead of being knocked

Eliminating an enemy earns your team 3 points

Killed players respawn in planes that fly by every 40 seconds

The first team to reach 150 points wins

If no team reaches 150 points after 15 minutes, the team with the most points wins

Three 10-man squads fight on Erangel (All Regions) NA/EU/AS: TPP & FPP. KR/JP/SA/SEA/OC: TPP.

Vehicles do not spawn, nor do world loot. The even is also made more complicated by the rainy weather. This makes it harder to see as usual. There are also no red zones and there are no care packages. Plus, there is no killer spectating.

When Does the War Mode Event Start?

The even starts today June 7, 10pm PDT or June 8, 7am CEST which is June 8, 2pm KST. It ends on June 10, 10pm PDT / June 11, 7am CEST / June 11, 2pm KST.

Sanhok Map Testing Extended

The Sanhok map testing period also gets an extension. This is the upcoming smaller South East-Asian inspired 4x4km map. The new test closing period is now on June 11, 4am PDT / June 11, 1pm CEST / June 11, 8pm KST.