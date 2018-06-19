PUBG Now 33% Off On Steam In Celebration of 50M Units Sold

400 Million Players and Counting

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds is celebrating a milestone reaching over 50 million units sold in its lifetime. This number is of course the combined number from Xbox and PC sales. With the addition of PUBG mobile, this is a 400+ million player base with 87 million active users daily.

This is a big deal so in return, PUBG is also giving fans an even better deal. For the first time ever, they are offering a discount on the game. Interested players can now grab the highly popular battle royale title for only $19.99 USD. This is 33.33% off the regular price. Even if you already have a copy, you can gift it to a friend so you can play together.

PUBG posted the following statement thanking fans for this milestone:

We’re genuinely humbled by PUBG’s ongoing success and growth, and we’re incredibly optimistic about the game’s future. We’re going to keep working on new content and improvements for all versions of the game. We know there’s still so much we can do to make PUBG a better game for our players.

When Does This Sale End?

The bad news is that this sale is not permanent. However, it will continue all the way until July 5th, the day over the US independence day. So that is plenty of time to mull over whether to buy the game or not.

To buy PUBG, simply head on over the Steam Store and grab it.