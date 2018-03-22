PUBG Performance On Xbox One Set To See Improvement

PUBG on Xbox One

When PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) launched on Xbox One, for many, they hope it would be their gateway to one of the PC gaming phenomenon of 2017. Despite that though, since the launch, the game has had its critics.

With many unhappy with the games interface and performance issues, a brand new patch which has been launched promises to vastly improve the experience.

A new patch!

In the patch notes, the develops say: “The team’s efforts on ‘Patch 11’ have been focused on continued performance optimization and stability improvements across the family of Xbox consoles. We are also introducing changes to inventory management, in an effort to increase the speed at which players can navigate menus and change their loadout.”

Based on this, the patch should see Xbox users significantly happier. The notes, incidentally, can be read in full at this link.

The major changes, however, in brief, are:

Performance / Optimization / Stability

Implemented texture changes to improve graphical performance

Optimized vehicle profiles to improve frame rate

Additional fixes to reduce crashes

UI/UX (Inventory)

The layout of the inventory has been improved, adding focal points to identify selected areas, a clearer button guide, and tooltips

Improved selection of weapon slots and attachments – players can change the focus and selection by using the D-Pad

Quick scrolling has been added by using LT/RT buttons

Improving play!

Hopefully, Xbox users will now see a significant improvement in their play and in fairness I can understand some of the gripes. For a game like PUBG, a bad interface is not going to make for an enjoyable experience. The game should automatically update the next time you go into play if it hasn’t already.

What do you think? Have you updated to the new patch? How does it perform for you now? Did you have any problems with it before? – Let us know in the comments!

