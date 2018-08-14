PUBG Player Pulls Off Amazing Molotov Throw

We’ve all had our moment of gaming to be proud of. For some of us, it’s completing a game we have long struggled with, for others, it’s beating that tricky boss. For me personally, the stand-out memory I have is beating the dam level on Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles on the NES all by my 8-year-old self).

YouTube user G44RA’s though makes mine pale in a little in comparison. In a video posted on his channel, he managed to pull off the near perfect molotov cocktail throw.

I Could Do That If I Wanted…

In the video, he throws the petrol bomb 56 meters, through a window and into a building. A building where it just so happened that an enemy was waiting within. It is an answer to one of the biggest player conundrums in PUBG, do you attack someone in a house or just leave them alone. Usually, the former is the much smarter decision. In this case, though, his bravely pays off!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Is It Legit?

Some of you might be wondering if this video is legit or whether it is just staged. In fairness, I understand that thought. This video does look a little too good to be believable. Not only the fact that he nailed the accuracy but the fact that it also had to squeeze through a window to work.

In fairness, there’s nothing really to confirm this either way. It’s simply a question of faith and personally, I’m choosing to believe that this was legit and an amazing (if exceptionally lucky) throw.

What do you think? Staged or legit? – Let us know in the comments!