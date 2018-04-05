PUBG Quietly Adds Deathmatch “War Mode” via Latest Patch

New PUBG Game Mode

PlayerUnknown’s BatleGrounds (PUBG) has quietly added a new Deathmatch mode to their battle royale game via the latest update. According to PCGamesN, it is officially called “War Mode” only available via custom game. Players can adjust the rules via the setup screen, and even select a starting area and player loadouts for the group.

The top left corner of the screen shows the player’s rank with a respawn timer. This timer counts down to inform players how long they have to wait whenever a player dies. Once it reaches zero, the player respawns. Some gameplay videos are up on YouTube from user norovnog.

Why Can’t I Play This Mode?

In case you are wondering why you cannot seem to find this option in the game, that is because it is for community servers at the moment.

PUBG Corp did not make any announcements or put any information on the patch notes. Normally, one would think a new mode addition includes some fanfare. As such, it is unclear at this time whether this is going to be a permanent addition. Or if it is simply going to be a time-limited event. More information is likely to come out from official channels before the weekend is over.