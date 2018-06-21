PUBG Releases Gameplay Trailer For Brand New Map

PUBG Releases Trailer Showcasing Brand New Map

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds might be struggling in recent months as Fortnite continues to leave it in its wake, but that doesn’t mean that they have given up. At least, not yet.

Despite it suffering from cheaters and significant player drops, PUBG is still something of a gaming force to be reckoned with. As such, a brand new trailer has been released showcasing a new map to be introduced in the game.

PUBG vs Fortnite

In fairness, it’s hard to deny that while PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds had the initial success, Fortnite were the ones who really capitalized on it. The strange thing is that between the two games, I massively prefer PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. I am, however, very much in the minority here I suspect. Despite that, though I have regularly played PUBG, is perhaps a little less frequently than when it first released.

As such, I am genuinely interested in a brand new map and from what can be seen in the trailer it does look good. In terms of whether this will be enough to savage PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, I doubt it. I think the damage has been done.

When is it released?

The new PUBG map is going to be available as part of an update scheduled to release tomorrow. As above, I am a fan of this game and I hope that this can, at least in some small way, help it reclaim some of the glory it was enjoying this time last year. That being said though, I don’t think, no matter what happens, PUBG will ever again catch up to Fortnite.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the new map? Which do you prefer PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or Fortnite? Can PUBG be saved or at least resurrected? – Let us know in the comments!