PUBG to Receive a Huge PC Patch Today

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds to receive a patch today.

We all know that PUBG is still in need of improvement. However, things are about to get better today, as the game will receive a substantial patch very soon. Patch 12 will hit live servers sometime today after four hours of maintenance. It’s worth noting that Patch 12 will also mark the beginning of a new season, as all leaderboards will reset.

Apart from providing weapon balances and a new vehicle, the patch also includes a brand new weapon. We’re talking about the SLR, which is a DMR that uses which uses 7.62mm ammo. Players will have to tackle the weapon’s punishing recoil in order to use it successfully, mind you. Below you will find a complete list of patch notes for this new PUBG update.

Patch notes.

New Weapon: The SLR

The SLR will be spawned alongside normal world loot. It’s a DMR which uses 7.62mm ammo and contains 10 bullets per magazine (20 bullets when extended.) The SLR is more powerful than the SKS but has more recoil. Recoil control is key to using the SLR effectively.

New Attachments

Duckbill: A new attachment for shotguns (S1897, S12K). It reduces the vertical pellet spread but increases horizontal bullet spread

Attachable to S1897, S12K

Light Grip: It reduces recoil recovery time but increases vertical and horizontal recoil

Attachable to ARs, SMGs, DMRs (UMP9, AUG, M416, SCAR-L, SKS)

Thumb Grip: Reduces vertical recoil but increases horizontal recoil. It also increases recoil recovery time

Attachable to: ARs, SMGs, DMRs (UMP9, AUG, M416, SCAR-L, SKS)

Half Grip: It reduces vertical and horizontal recoil and also reduces recoil recovery time

Attachable to: ARs, SMGs, DMRs (UMP9, Vector, AUG, M416, SCAR-L, SKS)

Scope 3x: This scope has fixed 3x magnification with an illuminated reticle. It’s discoverable as a common world-drop item

Scope 6x: This scope has variable 3x–6x magnification. It’s discoverable as a rare world-drop item.

New Vehicle: The Mirado

PUBG gets The Mirado, a classic muscle car! A fast, four-seat sedan that’s limited to Miramar. Think of the Mirado as a compliment to the other unique vehicles on Miramar: The van is extremely sturdy, but slow and ineffective when taken off-road; The pickup is great for off-road travel; And the Mirado is the fastest way to blaze down a highway.

Weapon Balance

ARs – rebalanced ARs so none is the “objective” best—the power differential between each is now reduced, but each brings advantages to different situations.

SMGs – adjusted them to be more effective in short range combat

Shotguns – increased overall damage and effective range

Pistols

Increased the damage of the P92, P1911, P18C, R1895, and R45

Shotguns

Increased limb shots modifier (shooting limbs now does more damage)

Slightly decreased the damage of the S686 and S1897

Reduced pellet spread by 25%

Shotgun chokes can now be attached to the sawed-off

SMGs

Increased limb shots modifier

Slightly increased the damage of the Micro UZI, UMP9, and Vector

Decreased vertical recoil on all SMGs

Decreased recoil and scope sway when moving in ADS (aiming down sights)

Increased ADS transition speed

ARs

Slightly decreased the damage of the M16A4, SCAR-L, AUG, and M416

Increased reload time by 30% for the SCAR-L, M16A4, and M416

Increased reload time by 10% for the AKM

Expanded vertical and horizontal recoil for all ARs except the AKM

Decreased recoil recovery rate for all ARs

Restricted big scopes (8x and up) for use with all ARs

Added new recoil animations for all ARs

DMRs

Increased head, body, and limb shot modifier

Decreased the damage of the SKS

Slightly increased the damage of the VSS and Mini14

Increased vertical and horizontal recoil for all DMRs

Decreased the recoil recovery rate for all DMRs

Added new recoil animations for all DMRs

Other guns

Slightly increased the damage of the DP28 and M249

Restricted big scopes (8x and up) for use with LMGs (DP28, M249)

Reduced crossbow reloading time from 4 seconds to 3.5 seconds

Weapon sway has been adjusted for all weapons (slightly increased side-to-side movement). And sway is now more pronounced when holding your breath.

Weapon sway when moving is now also reduced by the cheek pad attachment

Cheek pads now help you recover from weapon sway more quickly after moving

Frag grenades

Increased explosion damage and added new hit effects and animations

Previously, grenade damage was greatly dependent on fall damage (from the grenade’s knockback effect) rather than explosion. We’ve removed the grenade’s knockback effect for player characters and have adjusted it so that only explosion damage is applied when you’re struck by a grenade.

Weight changes (all throwables)

Frag grenade: Increased from 12 to 18

Molotov cocktail: Decreased from 18 to 16

Smoke grenade: Decreased from 16 to 14

Stun grenade: Decreased from 14 to 12

Character Movement

We’ve slightly decreased the movement speed when holding SRs, LMGs (M249, DP28) and shotguns. Your equipped weapon affects both your sprinting speed and your running (normal movement) speed.

We’ve removed the first shot delay when your character is not sprinting

Chambering a new round in certain weapons (M24, Kar98k, S1897, etc.) no longer limits you to walking speed while aiming down sights

The amount your camera shakes after being shot (“aim punch”) now depends on the amount of damage received

Other Item Balance

Level three helmets now only spawn in care packages (and one is guaranteed to be in every care package)

Both SR quickdraw magazines and SR extended quickdraw magazines now spawn only in care packages

We’ve reduced the spawn rate for AR extended quickdraw magazines

DMRs now use AR attachments (magazines, compensators, etc.) along with SR attachments

Adrenaline syringes now spawn (rarely) alongside normal loot in the game world

Adjusted the casting time of Adrenaline syringe from eight seconds to six seconds

Map selection is now available.

Pick just one map (Erangel or Miramar) on its own to guarantee you’ll play there

If you select multiple maps, the game will randomly drop you into one of the selected maps

As we discussed in the map selection announcement dev blog, we may revisit the design of this feature as additional maps are added. We’ll keep you updated if changes are made.

We’ve also Improved the UI for team mode and perspective selection. As before, only the host can select these options.

Settings

We’ve added an option to adjust vertical mouse sensitivity

We’ve added an option to change the hotkey for reporting a player during killer spectating (R key)

World

We’ve made more improvements to Miramar: