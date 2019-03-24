PUBG Turns 2 Years Old – Gives Out Special Anniversary Virtual Item

Past Reflection and Future Plans

The game which revolutionized the battle royale genre is now turning two years old. It actually feels longer than that considering how popular the genre has become after PUBG‘s launch.

The company believes so as well and is taking time to reflect as it celebrates the successes and shortcomings of the past two years through a post on Steam.

More importantly, they are not forgetting to thank fans for supporting them. Especially those who are sticking around and still playing PUBG. With Fortnite, Apex Legends and dozens of other battle royale games available, PUBG is well aware that they would not last without the loyal fans.

So as a thank you and to commemorate the 2nd anniversary of the game, they are offering a special in-game item for free.

How Can I Claim This Anniversary Item?

The item, which is a 2nd anniversary hat will be available from 3/27 – 4/24 KST on PC and 4/9 – 5/7 on Console.

To claim it, visit the in-game store and “purchase” the free item on PC or simply login during the event dates on Console.

Further Statement from PUBG CEO CH Kim

CEO CH Kim has also prepared a 2nd anniversary video to thank fans. The audio is in his native Korean language. However, you can click on the closed caption button (CC) on YouTube to enable the English translation.