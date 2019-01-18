Qatari Royal Spent $250k+ To Get A Level 4,000 Steam Account

Steam Account Level

Any Steam user may have noticed that your account will likely have a ‘level’ associated with it. While I personally have never cared much about this, it seems that some take it very seriously indeed. So seriously, in fact, that they spend notable sums of money purchasing trading cards as a means of boosting their stature.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, one user seems to have taken this to an extreme level.

St4ck

In the report, they have found that user ‘St4ck, has just achieved a level of over 4,000. At the time of writing this was 4,035. It is believed, however, that the person may have spent over $250,000 to achieve this. It is, therefore, somewhat fortunate that he is also rumoured to be a member of the Qatari royal family.

Putting This Into Context

For the vast majority of you, I daresay that your Steam level is probably less than 10. Maybe you’re in the teens if you do pay a little attention to the events and trading cards which can help boost your account level. It, therefore, amazes me that someone (and many others) take this so seriously. The account, however, has amassed nearly 5,000 games and around 6,000 badges. Aside from the games, however, I am still yet to determine if this level actually really means anything! I’m sure Gabe Newell approves!

It seems, however, that despite owning so many games, he seems to pump nearly off all his time into CS:Go with over 6,500 hours.

Well, it might seem like madness, but there you have it!

