QNAP Announces TS-963X AMD-Powered 9-Bay NAS

AMD-Powered 9-Bay 10GbE NAS from QNAP

QNAP is adding one more AMD-powered device to their NAS lineup. Unlike the TS-x77 line from three months ago however, this new TS-963 uses AMD’s G-series SoC solution instead. Specifically, it is the GX-240MC quad-core SoC running at 2.0 GHz. However, what really makes it stand out is its total of nine drive bays and has a 10 Gigabit Ethernet port.

The TS-963X measures 182 x 225 x 224 mm and has 5 x 3.5-inch plus 4 x 2.5-inch SATA 6Gb/s drive bays. Naturally, the five 3.5-inch bays also accept 2.5-inch drives. A single 140mm smart fan ensures the drives do not overheat. The larger fan size also ensures that the NAS operates quietly, which QNAP says is only up to 17.3 dB(A) when fully populated.

It has a single RJ45 10GBASE-T port via an Aquantia AQtion AQC107, supporting 10G/5G/2.5G/1G/100M speeds. However, for the top 10GbE speed, either Cat 6a or Cat 7 LAN cable is necessary over longer distances. It also has a regular Gigabit Ethernet port for extra network connectivity.

How Much is the QNAP TS-963 NAS?

Users have two options: the TS-963X-8G or TS-963X-2G. One comes with a single stick of 8GB DDR3L memory, while the other comes with a single stick of 2GB. This NAS can max out up to 16GB DDR3L in total across two SO-DIMM slots.

The 2GB variant is now available via Span.com for £601.00 without VAT. Meanwhile the 8GB version costs £756.00 without VAT.

For more information and hardware specs, visit the official TS-963X product page.