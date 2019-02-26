QNAP Introduces 25GbE Dual-Port Network Expansion Card

Expansion Cards for NAS or PC

QNAP is announcing the launch of the QXG-25G2SF-CX4, a 25GbE NIC. It features the Mellanox ConnectX-4 Lx SmartNIC controller, use a PCIe Gen3 ×8 slot and SF28 connector.

“Cloud, big data, high-speed storage, virtualization, and AI are strongly pushing 25GbE into the mainstream,” said Dan Lin, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “QNAP now provides users with a scalable solution for adopting 25GbE infrastructure by leveraging the industry-leading Mellanox Ethernet solution to deliver a next-gen 25GbE NIC for NAS, servers and workstations.”

Additionally, QNAP is also launching the QXG10G2SF-CX4, a dual-port 10GbE SFP+ network expansion card option.

Both of these can be used on other QNAP NAS devices such as TS-x83XU, TVS-x72XU, or TS-x77XU. Providing lightning-fast throughput for massive data transmission, fast backup/restoration, maximized SSD-based applications, and optimal VMware performance.

The two cards are also compatible with server-grade PCs to speed up workflows in offices and homes. Aside from QTS, these also support Windows and Linux operating systems.

Although there are some hardware requirements to take full advantage of 25GbE. Namely at least three workstations with Intel Core i5/i7 processors (or similar) at 3.3 GHz (or higher) as well as NVMe SSDs. For NAS devices, an Intel Core i5/i7 processor (or similar) with NVMe SSDs and/or Enterprise-level SATA SSDs (SLC/MLC) is also necessary.

How Much is the QNAP QXG-25G2SF-CX4?

The QXG-25G2SF-CX4 is now available for $287USD with a 3-day waiting period. Similarly, the QXG-10G2SF-CX4 is also available for $267 USD. Both are covered with a 1-year warranty.