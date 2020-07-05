QNAP Launches High-Speed TS-431X3 Quad-core NAS
Mike Sanders / 25 mins ago
QNAP, a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, has today announced the launch of the quad-core 1.7 GHz TS-431X3 NAS. Featuring 10 GbE SFP+ and 2.5 GbE RJ45 connectivity, the TS-431X3 enables businesses to deploy a high-speed network environment to meet data backup, recovery, and virtualized storage needs.
QNAP TS-431X3 NAS
The TS-431X3 is powered by a quad-core 1.70 GHz processor, 4 GB RAM (upgradable to 8 GB), and features a 10 GbE SFP+ port to provide high bandwidth for intensive data transmission. Coupled with a QNAP QSW series switch, users can build a 10 GbE network environment to enjoy higher transfer speeds and deploy containerized applications. The TS-431X3 also features a 2.5 GbE port for low-latency file sharing and team collaboration. The TS-431X3 comes with tool-less and lockable drive bays, simplifying drive installation and ensuring that drives are safe and secure.
Also included with the TS-431X3 are: Surveillance Station allows for building a secure surveillance system; Qsync automatically synchronizes files between NAS, mobile devices and computers; QmailAgent enables centralized management of multiple email accounts; Qfiling automates file organization; and Qsirch quickly finds needed files. Users can also download companion mobile apps to remotely access their NAS to improve work efficiency.
Specifications
TS-431X3: Tower model
- 4-bay
- AnnapurnaLabs AL-314 quad-core 1.7 GHz processor
- 4 GB RAM (single memory slot, expandable to 8 GB)
- Hot-swappable 3.5-inch SATA 6 Gbps bays
- 1x 10 GbE SFP+ port
- 1x 2.5 GbE port
- 1x GbE RJ45 port
- 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) ports.
Where Can I Learn More?
Available today (although prices are yet to be confirmed – expect something around £350-£400), if you want more information about the QNAP TS-431X3 NAS, you can check out the official product website via the link here!
