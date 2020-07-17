QNAP Launches its First 2.5GbE Network Switch

QNAP Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, today launched its first 2.5 GbE network switch – the QSW-1105-5T. Featuring five 2.5 GbE ports, plug-and-play set up, automatic loop detection and blocking, and auto-negotiation functions, the QSW-1105-5T allows users to easily build a 2.5 GbE network environment for their home or business.

QNAP 2.5GbE Network Switch

In announcing the launch, QNAP’s Product Manager, Frank Liao, has said:

“For those looking to upgrade their network environment, the QSW-1105-5T 2.5 GbE strikes a balance between performance and cost. Users can instantly upgrade their network environment to 2.5 GbE using existing network cables, allowing them to take advantage of next-generation 2.5 GbE NAS and computers.”

Features

The QSW-1105-5T features five 2.5GbE/NBASE-T RJ45 ports that support 2.5G/ 1G/ 100M transfer speeds. With no complex settings required, the QSW-1105-5T supports auto-negotiation that optimizes transfer speeds and performance for each connected device, while its built-in management mechanism ensures smooth transmission of network packets. It also features network loop detection that can automatically lock looped ports to ensure the network environment quickly resumes normal operation.

The QSW-1105-5T features a fanless design for near-silent operation. The unique ventilated construction assists in cooling while maintaining high performance.

