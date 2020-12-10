QNAP Launches its Quad-Core 8-Bay TS-832PX NAS

QNAP Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, has today launched the TS-832PX, an 8-bay NAS featuring two 10G bE SFP+ and 2.5 GbE RJ45 ports, with a PCIe Gen2 x2 slot for adding extra functionality. The TS-832PX supports multi-cloud backup, cloud storage gateways, remote access, AI photo management, and additional features for small businesses to build an efficient high-speed network environment.

With a quad-core 1.7 GHz processor, 4 GB DDR4 RAM (expandable to 16 GB), two 10 GbE SFP+ ports, and two 2.5 GbE ports, the TS-832PX provides the performance and connectivity to make next-generation networking a reality for businesses and organizations. The TS-832PX marks QNAP’s continued commitment to high-speed networking alongside other solutions like QNAP’s 10 GbE/2.5 GbE managed/unmanaged switches and network adapters.

QNAP Quad-Core 8-Bay TS-832PX NAS

The TS-832PX’s PCIe Gen2 x2 slot allows for installing an expansion card to enhance core functionality. This includes a 5 GbE/2.5 GbE network card, a QXP-W6-AX200 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) wireless adapter, or a QXP-10G2U3A USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) card.

The app-driven operating system of the TS-832PX provides many solutions for various business needs. HybridMount and VJBOD Cloud provides file-based and block-based cloud gateways for cloud storage; QVR Pro provides a professional-quality surveillance solution; and HBS features backup, restoration and synchronization tools to ensure that your data is well preserved. Also featured is the Notification Center, which centralizes all system alerts and warnings for simplified administration tasks, and a Security Counselor which features anti-malware scanning and provides advice for strengthening your security settings.

