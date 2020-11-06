QNAP Launches the QHora-301W Next-Generation Router

QNAP Systems, Inc. (QNAP), a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, has today announced the release of the QHora-301W, a Software-Defined Wide-Area Network (SD-WAN) Router with Wi-Fi 6 and dual 10 GbE ports. This next-generation router provides not only remote multi-site VPN and complete connectivity, but also QuWAN Cloud Orchestrator topology and enhanced security features, providing a flexible and reliable high-efficiency network structure for remote working and multi-site businesses.

QNAP QHora-301W Router

With an enterprise-grade Qualcomm Quad-core 2.20 GHz processor and 1 GB RAM, the QHora-301W provides high-performance Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and 2.4 GHz/5 GHz dual-band wireless transmission. With eight antennas and MU-MIMO, the QHora-301W provides the perfect wireless pattern views to enhance Wi-Fi coverage signals, delivering up to 3600 Mbps transfer speed and allowing for more concurrent Wi-Fi clients. With two 10 GbE ports and four Gigabit ports, the QHora-301W offers flexible WAN/LAN configurations for optimized network deployment, achieving high-speed LAN, streamlined cross-site file transfer and auto mesh multi-site VPN. Furthermore, the QHora-301W enables interconnected Mesh VPN topology via QuWAN (QNAP’s SD-WAN technology), providing reliable network infrastructure for digital transmission, prioritized network bandwidth, automatic WAN failover and centralized cloud management.

The QHora-301W enhances access security between enterprise VPN and edge connection for remote working. With enterprise-level VAP (Virtual AP), IT staff can configure up to six exclusive SSID groups for different departments or application services. Wi-Fi encryption ensures that users can enjoy high-speed wireless transmission with the utmost security. Additional features (including firewalls, port forwarding, and access controls) can effectively filter and block untrusted connections and login attempts. SD-WAN also provides IPsec encryption VPN, Deep Packet Inspection, and L7 Firewall* to ensure the security of VPN network transmission.

Built for modern IT environments, the QHora-301W can be universally installed throughout homes and offices and is compatible with VESA mounts. The fanless cooling and low-noise design also ensures cool, stable, and quiet operations even when under heavy load.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, although QNAP has confirmed that the QHora-301W is available now, we have not been able to ascertain exactly what prices consumers can/should expect when this hits retailers.

