QNAP is one of the biggest names in the world of NAS, and with the release of their new TS-x53D 2.5GbE NAS series, it’s easy to see why. It is available in 2, 4, and 6-bay models to suit your requirements. Most home users will get away with a 2-bay, but obviously if you’re big on backups and digital content, 6-bays can be a sound investment.

It comes powered by the quad-core 2.0 GHz Intel Celeron processor and ultra-fast dual 2.5GbE connectivity so you’ll be able to stream those 4K videos and massive files around your home and office easily. It’ll also allow for PCIe expansion, multi-cloud backup, offers 4K HDMI output, and even a 3 years warranty as standard. However, it can be extended to 5 years.

What QNAP Had to Say

“The TS-x53D allows users to upgrade network speeds from 1 Gigabit to 2.5 Gigabit using existing CAT5e cables, and to streamline file backup and sharing, video streaming, and even gaming storage,” said Jason Hsu, Product Manager of QNAP. “QNAP’s QSW 10GbE/Multi-Gig switch also provides a perfect addition to create a high-speed, future-proof collaborative network environment.”

QNAP Launches Quad-core Intel-based TS-x53D 2.5GbE NAS Series

The TS-x53D series is powered by an Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core 2.0 GHz processor (bursts up to 2.7 GHz), with up to 8 GB DDR4 memory. That might not seem like a lot to your typical PC gamer, but keep in mind, that’s just for file management and it’s pretty powerful for what a NAS really needs. Plus, you also get the fantastic built-in dual 2.5GbE RJ45 ports which can combine to give you 5 Gbps transfer speeds under Port Trunking. There’s a PCIe 2.0 slot too, allowing the addition of 5GbE/10GbE network cards, a QM2 network/storage card, or a QWA-AC2600 wireless adapter. The TS-x53D NAS supports SSD caching for low-latency applications or can become auto-optimized tiered storage with Qtier technology.

About the TS-x53D

The TS-x53D also has abundant multimedia functionality with an HDMI 2.0 output for displaying up to 4K (4096 x 2160) videos @60Hz, high-quality 4K video transcoding for converting videos to universal file formats, and video streaming through DLNA, Plex, and Chromecast.

TS-253D-4G: 2 drive bays, 4 GB DDR4 memory (1 x 4 GB)

TS-453D-4G: 4 drive bays, 4 GB DDR4 memory (1 x 4 GB)

TS-453D-8G: 4 drive bays, 8 GB DDR4 memory (2 x 4 GB)

TS-653D-4G: 6 drive bays, 4 GB DDR4 memory (1 x 4 GB)

TS-653D-8G: 6 drive bays, 8 GB DDR4 memory (2 x 4 GB)

Price and Availability

Unfortunately that information isn’t with us yet, but you can keep an eye on your favourite retailer or the QNAP product page here.