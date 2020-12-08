QNAP Launches its Ryzen Powered TS-h973AX 9-bay NAS

QNAP, a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, has today introduced the TS-h973AX QuTS hero NAS that features an AMD Ryzen V1000 series V1500B quad-core 2.2 GHz processor and 10GbE/2.5GbE connectivity. It has four 2.5-inch SSD slots – with two slots supporting both 32 Gbps high-performance U.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 x4 SSDs or economical SATA 6 Gb/s SSDs for tackling latency-sensitive applications. Running the dependable ZFS-based QuTS hero operating system, the TS-h973AX delivers business-critical features and enables up to petabyte capacity per shared folder, providing a high-performance yet cost-efficient NAS solution.

QNAP TS-h973AX 9-bay NAS

Featuring a hybrid storage architecture, the TS-h973AX provides five 3.5-inch SATA drive bays, two 2.5-inch U.2 NVMe SSD slots (supporting either U.2 NVMe or SATA SSDs), and two 2.5-inch SATA SSD slots. The total storage capacity of the TS-h973AX can also be scaled up using numerous QNAP expansion enclosures. SSD-aware features (including Write Coalescing and SSD Pool Over-provisioning) further increase NAS performance and cost-efficiency. The TS-h973AX has one 10GBASE-T Multi-Gig port and two 2.5GbE RJ45 ports, supporting Port Trunking and failover to reinforce business virtualization, intensive file access, large backup/restoration tasks, and media transfer. The TS-h973AX is perfectly suited for use with QNAP’s budget-friendly managed and unmanaged 10GbE/2.5GbE switches for high-speed, secure and scalable network environments.

Features & Specifications

Powered by the ZFS-based QuTS hero, the TS-h973AX provides data integrity, self-healing, and supports multiple RAID configurations with Triple Parity and Triple Mirror to enhance data protection. Powerful inline data deduplication, compression, and compaction significantly reduce the overall storage footprint while also improving storage read and write speeds. QuTS hero supports near-unlimited snapshots and versioning for enhanced data protection. The advanced block-based real-time SnapSync ensures that both the primary and secondary NAS maintain identical data, providing the strongest support for nonstop business operations.

QuTS hero includes an App Center that provides numerous install-on-demand apps to expand NAS application potential, such as hosting virtual machines and containers, simplifying local/remote/cloud backups, implementing a backup solution for Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, centralizing VMware and Hyper-V virtual machine backups, setting up a cloud storage gateway to deploy hybrid cloud applications, streamlining cross-device/cross-team file synchronization, and much more.

Key Specifications

TS-h973AX-8G: 8 GB memory (1 x 8 GB), upgradable to 32 GB

TS-h973AX-32G: 32 GB memory (2 x 16 GB)

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, QNAP has not confirmed and specific regional release dates for the TS-h973AX nor how much we can expect it to cost. – If you do, however, want to learn more about this new NAS drive, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

