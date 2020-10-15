QNAP Unveils the 4-bay TS-451D2 Intel J4025 Dual-core NAS

QNAP Systems, Inc. has today announced the launch of its brand new four-bay TS-451D2 NAS, a data management solution with high storage potential for home and small business users. The TS-451D2 is powered by an Intel Celeron J4025 dual-core 2.0 GHz processor (burst up to 2.9 GHz) and is available with 2 GB or 4 GB DDR4 memory (supporting up to 8 GB dual-channel). The TS-451D2 also features Intel AES-NI encryption, 4K media streaming, real-time transcoding, and 4K HDMI 2.0 output, delivering a seamless multimedia experience while emphasizing data security.

QNAP 4-bay TS-451D2 Intel J4025 Dual-core NAS

The TS-451D2 features four USB 3.2 Gen1 ports and two Gigabit Ethernet ports for greater connectivity to help streamline workflows. Block-based LUN snapshots provide comprehensive data protection and restoration to help protect against ransomware threats. HBS (Hybrid Backup Sync) provides comprehensive local/ remote/ cloud backup with the incorporation of QuDedup technology that can deduplicate data at the source to reduce storage usage, bandwidth usage, and backup time for optimized storage utilization.

The TS-451D2 has abundant multimedia functionality, making it an ideal solution for media backup, sharing and streaming. QuMagie (QNAP’s AI-powered photo management app) helps users to organize their photos, HDMI 2.0 output allows for the direct playback of 4K (4096 x 2160) 60Hz videos, and 4K videos can be transcoded into universal file formats for playing on mobile devices. The TS-451D2 also supports video streaming using Plex, Smart TVs or set-top boxes with Plex Media Server or QNAP’s Cinema28 applications.

The TS-451D2’s front USB port provides one-touch copy functionality, allowing users to quickly backup data to/from portable storage. The storage capacity of the TS-451D2 can also be expanded by using QNAP’s TR and TL series USB expansion enclosures. The built-in App Center also provides a wide range of applications to help users gain greater functionality and value from their TS-451D2: Virtualization Station can host multiple virtual machines, Container Station allows for running lightweight container applications, and QVR Pro or Surveillance Station can help build a professional-grade IP camera surveillance system.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, QNAP has not yet confirmed any specific regional release dates nor expected price/s for the TS-451D2 NAS. If you do, however, want to learn more about this design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

