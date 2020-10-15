QNAP Unveils the 4-bay TS-451D2 Intel J4025 Dual-core NAS

/ 3 seconds ago
QNAP 4-bay TS-451D2 Intel J4025 Dual-core NAS

QNAP Systems, Inc. has today announced the launch of its brand new four-bay TS-451D2 NAS, a data management solution with high storage potential for home and small business users. The TS-451D2 is powered by an Intel Celeron J4025 dual-core 2.0 GHz processor (burst up to 2.9 GHz) and is available with 2 GB or 4 GB DDR4 memory (supporting up to 8 GB dual-channel). The TS-451D2 also features Intel AES-NI encryption, 4K media streaming, real-time transcoding, and 4K HDMI 2.0 output, delivering a seamless multimedia experience while emphasizing data security.

QNAP 4-bay TS-451D2 Intel J4025 Dual-core NAS

QNAP 4-bay TS-451D2 Intel J4025 Dual-core NAS

The TS-451D2 features four USB 3.2 Gen1 ports and two Gigabit Ethernet ports for greater connectivity to help streamline workflows. Block-based LUN snapshots provide comprehensive data protection and restoration to help protect against ransomware threats. HBS (Hybrid Backup Sync) provides comprehensive local/ remote/ cloud backup with the incorporation of QuDedup technology that can deduplicate data at the source to reduce storage usage, bandwidth usage, and backup time for optimized storage utilization.

The TS-451D2 has abundant multimedia functionality, making it an ideal solution for media backup, sharing and streaming. QuMagie (QNAP’s AI-powered photo management app) helps users to organize their photos, HDMI 2.0 output allows for the direct playback of 4K (4096 x 2160) 60Hz videos, and 4K videos can be transcoded into universal file formats for playing on mobile devices. The TS-451D2 also supports video streaming using Plex, Smart TVs or set-top boxes with Plex Media Server or QNAP’s Cinema28 applications.

The TS-451D2’s front USB port provides one-touch copy functionality, allowing users to quickly backup data to/from portable storage. The storage capacity of the TS-451D2 can also be expanded by using QNAP’s TR and TL series USB expansion enclosures. The built-in App Center also provides a wide range of applications to help users gain greater functionality and value from their TS-451D2: Virtualization Station can host multiple virtual machines, Container Station allows for running lightweight container applications, and QVR Pro or Surveillance Station can help build a professional-grade IP camera surveillance system.

QNAP Unveils the 4-bay TS-451D2 Intel J4025 Dual-core NAS 1

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, QNAP has not yet confirmed any specific regional release dates nor expected price/s for the TS-451D2 NAS. If you do, however, want to learn more about this design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

QNAP 4-bay TS-451D2 Intel J4025 Dual-core NAS
Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    5700XT Or RTX 2060 SUPER?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend