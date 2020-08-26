QNAP Unveils the TS-x73AU Rackmount NAS Series

/ 11 mins ago
QNAP Systems Inc, a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, unveiled the rackmount TS-x73AU NAS Series with high-performance and energy-efficient AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 series V1500B 4-core/8-thread, 2.2 GHz processors.

With dual-port 2.5 GbE transmission and the ability to natively host virtual machines and containers while performing as an all-in-one server protected by key snapshot and backup technologies, the Ryzen CPU-powered TS-x73AU Series meets the most-demanding needs of enterprises. With PCIe expansion, additional functions can be added to the TS-x73AU Series (including 10 GbE, M.2 SSD caching or Fibre Channel support). The TS-x73AU Series is available in 8, 12 and 16-bay models with single and redundant power supply options.

The TS-x73AU supports AES-NI encryption, SATA 6 Gb/s drives and up to 32 GB dual-channel DDR4 RAM. With one PCIe Gen3 x8 or two PCIe Gen3 x4 slots, expansion cards can be installed in the TS-x73AU to enhance core functionality. If high-speed networking is required, a 5 GbE/10 GbE network card can be installed. Users with VMware ESXi servers can install a QXG-10G2SF-CX4 PCIe 10 GbE Adapter with Mellanox ConnectX-4 embedded to add iSER (iSCSI Extension for RDMA) support. M.2 SSD caching can be added by using a QM2 card to accelerate IOPS performance. Graphics processing or GPU-intensive applications can be enabled by installing a graphics card. Users with Fibre Channel infrastructure can install a QNAP 16 Gb Fibre Channel card to use the TS-x73AU as a SAN storage device.

The TS-x73AU Series supports advanced business features to optimize management efficiency while ensuring continuous operation and security, including local/remote/cloud backup, Google G Suite and Microsoft 365 backup and cloud storage gateways. Block-based snapshots ensure data protection and instant restoration, and can help users protect their data from encryption-based virus threats. As storage demands grow, the TS-x73AU can be expanded by connecting a QNAP SAS, PCIe to SATA or USB storage expansion enclosure or by using VJBOD to utilize the unused storage capacity of other QNAP NAS.

Features

  • AMD Ryzen Embedded V1500B (4-core/8-thread, 2.2 GHz)
  • 2x DDR4 UDIMM RAM slots (dual channel – supports up to 32 GB)
  • hot-swappable 3.5-inch SATA 6 Gbps drive bays
  • 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 10 Gbps ports (1 x Type-A, 2x Type-C)
  • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 5 Gbps port (Type A)
Where Can I Learn More?

Although QNAP has not (yet) confirmed any specific prices nor regional release dates, if you want to learn more about this new TS-x73AU Rackmount NAS Series, you can check out the following official product website links:

  • TS-873AU-RP-4G: 2U, 8 drive bays, 4 GB DDR4 memory, 300 W redundant PSU, 1x PCIe Gen 3 x8 slot
  • TS-1273AU-RP-8G: 2U, 12 drive bays, 8 GB DDR4 memory, 300 WW redundant PSU, 2x PCle Gen 3 x4 slots
  • TS-1673AU-RP-16G: 3U, 16 drive bays, 16 GB DDR4 memory, 550 W redundant PSU, 2x PCle Gen 3 x4 slots
  • TS-873AU-4G: 2U, 8 drive bays, 4 GB DDR4 memory, 250 W single PSU, 1x PCIe Gen 3 x8 slot – (Single Power Supply Model)

