QNAP’s QSW-1208-8C 12-Port 10GbE Switch Is Here

This is great news and I almost missed it. QNAP has entered the network market with more than their awesome add-in cards for LAN and WLAN. The QSW-1208-8C is a 12-port SFP+ 10GbE switch with eight shared 10GbE RJ45 ports at an affordable price. QNAP also introduced a smaller model with 8 SFP+ ports and four shared RJ45 ports; It is called the QSW-804-4C.

Cost-Effective and Easy to Deploy

QNAP’s switches are both cost-effective and easy to deploy. They are unmanaged switches, so there are no configurations to worry about. They’ll also work with close to any existing cabling in your home or office. Whether they’re optical SFP cables or copper CAT5e/CAT6a, you can use it all. Of course, the cables will need to support 10GbE to deliver 10GbE speeds, that’s a given. Compliant with IEEE 802.3az (Energy Efficient Ethernet, EEE), the QSW-1208-8C is energy efficient as well.

Flexible Placement

The QNAP QSW-1208-8C is just as flexible with its placement as it is with connections. It will look great on any flat surface where it’ll work as a desktop switch. But, it comes with an included rack-mounting kit, allowing you to place it in such environments too.

Perfect for Office Setups with Low Noise

One of the biggest selling points will be the noise level. Most 10GbE switches are designed to be set up in server rooms where noise isn’t an issue – and they’re loud! But not so with the QSW-1208-8C. The two low-noise smart fans will generate less than 19dBA noise in a 25-degree environment. That’s inaudible to most people and as such, a perfect unit for your office.

Pricing and Availability

QNAP’s QSW-1208-8C 12-port switch is available now, and so is the QSW-804-4C 8-port switch. At the time of this article, they can be yours for just £478.80 and £394.80 respectively. With such a great price, I’m sure QNAP will take the market with storm – whether it’s for SOHO or SMB needs.