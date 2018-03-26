Qoocam 4K 3D Stereo and 360-Degree Camera Launching Soon

4K 3D Stereo and 360-Degree Video Anywhere

There are plenty of interesting hardware to be seen at CES 2018. However, once in a while a new product is revolutionary enough that it easily stands out from the rest. That is the case with the Kandao QooCam 4K 3D Stereo and 360-Degree camera. The compact camera is designed to be highly portable so it is barely larger than a marker.

What Video Capabilities Does The QooCam 4K Camera Have?

With three 220-degree fisheye lenses and an aperture of f/2.2, the Kandao QooCam 4K camera is capable of up to 3840 x 1920 @ 30 fps in VR view. If you prefer 60 fps video, it is also capable of doing that too at 2880 x 1440. Even at 2160 x 1080, it is capable of 120 fps, which is perfect for action shots. As for the 3D 180 mode, it is capable of recording in 3840 x 1920 at 30 fps as well. The device records the videos in either H.264 or H.265 codecs.

In case you want to use it for livestreaming, it is capable of 3D video, 180 3D video or 360 +180 3D video as well. This mode is handy for vloggers on the go, who can carry this compact camera instead of lugging a large 360 camera. The camera even has video stabilization, post-shoot refocusing, background editor, HDR and more.

As for the battery life, its 2600mAh battery is capable of 80 minutes of continuous recording. This recording is stored on a removable microSD card supporting up to 256GB.

How About Photos?

In case you need still shots, it can also take photos in VR view mode in 4320 x 2160 resolution.

When is the Qoocam 4K Camera Going to be Available?

The camera is launching a Kickstarter campaign in April 2018, and will ship immediately in May 2018. There is no pricing information yet available.

For more information and to get notified once it launches, sign up at the QooCam website: https://qoocam.kandaovr.com/

