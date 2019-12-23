QPAD MK-95 Opto Q-Mechanical Keyboard Review

I’ve reviewed and tested hundreds of keyboards over the years. From humble membrane keyboards to mechanical. From Topre switches to optical switches, I’ve had a tinker with all of them and more. The introduction of a new switch type is few and far between, but QPAD has done something even better than that. Why have a keyboard with one type of mechanical switch when it can have two. Sure, we’ve seen keyboards with swappable switches before. However, you physically had to pull the switch and plug in a new one. The MK-95, you can literally swap from clicky to linear switch, at the flick of an actual switch. That’s actual MX Blue style click to MX Red style smooth available on-the-fly… yes, seriously.

QPAD MK-95

It’s not a one-trick pony either, as the MK-95 comes very well equipped. It features a full bank of optical-mechanical switches. Basically, they’re mechanical switches but offer ultra-fast response times. There are built-in volume and multimedia controls, full N-key rollover, RGB lighting, aluminium construction, a detachable wrist rest. Basically, it’s got everything you would expect from a flagship mechanical keyboard!

Features

Switchable Optical Key Switches

Volume Roller

Media Function Keys

Full N Key Roll Over

Full RGB Backlight

Aircraft Grade Aluminium Frame

Magnetic Detachable Wrist Rest

What QPAD Had to Say

“The QPAD MK95 comes with the brand new switchable optical switch that combines two extremely different keystrokes feeling into one single optical switch. There are linear feeling and clickly feeling. That means you can choose what keystroke feeling and feedback you want or need, depending on what purpose you use the QPAD MK95. You have full control on your keyboard even the key switch and don’t need to worry about what kind of switch is the better choice. Due to the QPAD’s special optical trigger design, the QPAD MK95 offer the lower-delay and more stable signal transmits by the special optical technology. That means the signal would almost synchronize reaction when you stroke the key.” – QPAD



Specifications

Product Trailer