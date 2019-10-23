QPAD MK40, QH-25 & DX-30 Review – Gaming for Under £120

Picking a new set of gaming peripherals can be tricky. There are so many to choose from, in all kinds of shapes, sizes, colours, features, specifications, from many brands. But which one do you choose? Do you mix the brands, or do you pick stuff that all matches? Well, I know there’s a difference between what you want and what your wallet says you can afford. Sure, blowing £250 on a space-age mechanical keyboard is fine for some. However, down here on Earth, not everyone has that budget.

QPAD Peripherals

I’ve shopped around for a PC gaming keyboard, a headset and a mouse from QPAD. It’s easy to blow £120 on the keyboard alone, but what about getting all three peripherals for that same amount of money? Coming in at exactly £119 at the time of writing, it seems like a pretty great deal. So what does QPAD have to offer? Well, let’s jump in and take a look!

We’ve got the QPAD MK-40 keyboard, the GH-25 gaming headset, and the DX-30 gaming mouse. Giving us a nice range of some of QPAD devices at a very reasonable price. Of course, short of a mouse mat, it’s just about everything you need for PC gaming (other than the PC).

QPAD MK40 – Pro Gaming Membranical Keyboard

This is a good one, as it’s got the switches that blend mechanical features with a membrane trigger. The end result is a keyboard that feels like a mechanical keyboard but without the bigger price tag. It comes with a detachable wrist rest, LED lighting, and more, giving you plenty of bang for your buck.

Membranical switches

Three colour LED backlighting

30% shorter actuation

Suspended shaft design

Detachable wrist rest.

For more details, please check the official product page here.

QPAD QH-25 RGB

The QPAD QH-25 is their new entry-level virtual 7.1 gaming headset. It works on PC, PS4, Xbox One or mobile devices thanks to the 3.5mm cable. However, it also has a USB attachment so you can use the built-in 7.1 sound card, giving you plenty of connectivity options. With a folding boom microphone and a bit of RGB lighting, it’s specifications are pretty decent given the modest price tag.

40mm Mylar Drivers

Frequency Response: 20 to 20, 000 Hz

Nominal Impedance: 32Ohms +/- 10% Per System

On-Ear Design

SPL Sound Pressure Level: 108 +/- 3dB

For more details, please check the official product page here.

QPAD DX-30 Optical Gaming Mouse

Finally, we have the QPAD DX-30, a very affordable optical gaming mouse. It doesn’t have huge DPI or anything, but its hardware is respectable none the less. It’ll run up to 3000 DPI, with 8G acceleration, and 30 IPS. It’s not eSports stuff, far from it, but for at-home gamers on a tighter budget? Its specs are pretty decent for its price tag.

Max acceleration: 8G

Max Speed: 30 IPS (inch/sec)

125/500/1000Hz Report Rate

Sensing pixels: 361 pixels

Sampling rate: 4500 fps (frames/second)

Response Time: 1ms

Controller unit: ARM Cortex M0 processor

For more details, please check the official product page here.