Quadcopter Dancing Robot Is Both Bizarre and Intriguing!

Robot technology is certainly coming along in leaps and bounds. We’ve seen robots designed to monitor car parks, those designed to act as secretaries, even those capable of firing a gun. Dancing robots though are a little more unusual. New researchers from the University of Tokyo, however, have decided to create their own with a little twist.

Rather than dancing on the legs as such, the robot is mostly operated via a quadcopter design.

The Legs Simply Skim Across the Floor

The machine has been designed so that the legs, more or less, just skim across the surface. This allows it to simulate, in a sense, a walking gait or dancing. Now, your definition of dancing might vary to that in the video, but this is one of the first instances where the technologies have been combined.

The best way I can think to describe how the robot moved would be comparing it to bobbing across a swimming pool. Your feet are only providing a little lateral pressure while your buoyancy does the hard work.

Practical Applications

In a report via CNET, even the designers admit that this is more about looks than any practical remit. Maekawa who is working on the research has said their aim is to “develop a robot that has the ability to display the appearance of bipedal walking with dynamic mobility, and to provide a new visual experience. The robot enables walking motion with very slender legs like those of a flamingo without impairing dynamic mobility. This approach enables casual users to choreograph biped robot walking without expertise.”

Well, in terms of ‘visual experience’ it gets my vote. In terms of dancing, it’s probably better than me. What do you think though? – Let us know in the comments!