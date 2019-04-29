Quadriplegic Gamer Shows Why ‘Sekiro’ Does Not Need an Easy Mode

*Git Gud Intensifies*

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice launched last month, and just like other From Software titles before like Dark Souls, it leaves many players begging for an easy mode. Thankfully for those players who are made of softer stuff, such a mod is available now.

As gamer ATwerkingYoshi showed us last week however, difficulty is a matter of perspective. Using Donkey Kong bongo drums as controllers, he managed to finish the game within 10 hours. He died a total of 131 times, which might sound ridiculous on other games but it is very impressive for a From Software title.

Can a Quadriplegic Play, Let Alone Finish Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice? Yes!

Now another player going by LimitlessQuad shows once again that the game might be difficult but not impossible. As you might have gathered from his username, he is a quadriplegic gamer. He even streamed his gameplay with the camera pointing at this hands to demonstrate his disability.

With steely resolve, and a regular Xbox controller, he was able to dispose of the Corrupted Monk boss. He then followed this up with another video showing him beating Isshin the Sword Saint, who is the final boss of the game.

If this does not inspire you to git gud and play Sekiro, I don’t know what will.

