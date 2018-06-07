Quake Champions New Gore System and AI Bots Go Live

Quake Champion June Update Now Available

Id Software and Bethesda have finally released the June update for Quake Champions. This update brings several of the new features which they have been teasing for the past several weeks. This includes the updated gore system as well as the ability to play with AI bots.

What New Changes Are in the June Update?

Bethesda intends to roll out the AI bot integration in several phases. So this update only introduces Phase I, which lets users play with AI bots in training. These bots can also fill in slots in Match Making whenever there are long queue times. Lastly, AI bots can now fill-in for players who drop out mid-match until a new player joins in.

The new gore system is somewhat explanatory. It now features hundreds of parts that can come off from the character. Not just in the usual chunks but pieces of metal, bones and other unknown fragments as well. This makes each frag much more satisfying and fits the art style of Quake. Furthermore, this is exactly what the fans of the game have been asking for.

There are actually a lot more changes with this update, including the new ‘Reconciler’ weapon and updated free-to-play champion. Free-to-play players now get access to one Champion on a weekly rotation. You can read the full release notes over at the Quake Champions blog.