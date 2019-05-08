QuakeCon is Heading to London in Summer 2019

Doom Eternal Will Be Playable at the Event

Bethesda and Id Software are taking their annual Dallas, Texas-based QuakeCon event on the road for the first time. The first stop will be none other than London, UK so gaming fans on this side of the pond have another thing to look forward to in the summer.

In even better news, attendees of QuakeCon in London will be able to play Doom Eternal, the much awaited sequel to the 2016 game revival.

Bethesda also says that several unreleased builds will also be playable at the event. Although they did not disclose what games yet exactly. Bethesda Softworks also publishes The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Rage, Dishonored, Wolfenstein and more.

Attendees will also be able to meet Bethesda dev team members and participate in gaming related panels.

Where Can I Get Tickets to QuakeCon in London?

The event in London will be called “QuakeCon Europe” and it will take place on July 26th and 27th. The 26th is an exclusive preview day, while the 27th is public access day. At the same time, the Dallas event will also be taking place. Albeit starting on July 25th and ending a day longer on July 28th.

Ticketing details are not yet available at this time, but users can register on the QuakeCon Europe website for now.