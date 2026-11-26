The world of extreme overclocking has added a new historic record. The Radeon RX 9060 XT graphics card reached 4.837 GHz in AMD‘s official records, coming very close to the much-desired 5 GHz milestone after a series of highly complex tests.

The record was officially set on November 15 and is already listed in the OC World Record Museum database. The achievement was made by Jack Huynh, AMD’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of Computing and Graphics, together with well-known overclocker Bill Alverson, also known in the community as Sampson.

RX 9060 XT Sets a World Record with a Clock Speed of 4.837 GHz

A NEW @microcenter in Austin. An INCREDIBLE community. And a GPU WORLD RECORD.



I had an absolute blast celebrating with Austin's gamers, PC builders, and creators. From meeting fans and snapping photos to building PCs and sharing our passion for all things tech.



And then… pic.twitter.com/0P0RTy41hi — Jack Huynh (@jackhuynh) November 24, 2026

To achieve this impressive clock speed, they used a liquid nitrogen cooling system that helped remove heat and keep the Navi 44 graphics processor stable under demanding conditions. This new record beats the previous mark of 4.789 GHz by 48 MHz, which had been achieved in June by Sampson himself in collaboration with SoonHo.

It is worth noting that this is not the company’s first attempt to push its graphics architecture to its limits. In February, a speed of 4,769 MHz was reached using the same model, while in June, Sampson demonstrated an overclock of 4,643 MHz using an engineering sample and internal tools.

When directly comparing these numbers with the factory specifications, the result is 54.5% higher than the reference specifications, whose official boost clock is set at 3,130 MHz. In addition, the achieved frequency is 817 MHz higher than the previous clock speed record set by the GeForce RTX 4090.

For now, the community is waiting for the formal submission of the result to HWBOT to complete the validation of the record.