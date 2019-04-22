RAGE 2 – 45 Minutes of Gameplay Footage Released!

RAGE 2

Are you missing the original RAGE? Needing another fix of RAGE 2? I know I am! The game is just a month away now, slightly less than that even. That means that we’re starting to see quite a bit of what the game has to offer. However, with some of the streaming Influencers now getting their hands on the title, we have a new video. In the video, we see a whopping 45 minutes of gameplay, and I must say, things are looking pretty promising.

Cohh

Streamer CohhCarnage released the following video. His stream didn’t work at the Rage 2 event. However, Bethesda simply went to his house and got him set up so his fans could watch. That’s pretty cool of Bethesda, going above and beyond indeed.

The Video!

Release Date

Rage 2 will hit our screens on May 14th, and while it is available for pre-order on the Bethesda store, I’d suggest waiting for the release. No matter how much you want a game and you hope that it’s amazing. Please wait, as I still think pre-ordering is for suckers.

Launch Trailer

“Insane factions, lethal hazards, smug cliffs and so much more! The chaotic open world of RAGE 2 is out to get you, so you’ll just have to get it first.” – Bethesda