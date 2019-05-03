RAGE 2 is Almost Here – Can You Run It?

RAGE 2

The first RAGE game was brilliant, but it was also heavily flawed. However, that doesn’t mean I’m not looking forward to seeing how the new one stacks up. What kind of improvements will Bethesda have made, and most importantly, will it still be fun to play? We’ll have to wait and see!

Bethesda

Fortunately, for those playing on PC, it looks like the system requirements aren’t too crazy. At a minimum, you’ll need an Intel Core i5-3570 or an AMD Ryzen 3 1300X. You’ll also need 8GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GTX 780 3GB or AMD R9 280 3GB. That’s pretty modest, although they don’t say what performance you’ll get. Is that 720p or 1080, is it 30 FPS or 60 FPS? We simply do not know.

Faster!

For recommended, you’ll need to step up to an Intel Core i7, or an AMD Ryzen 5. The GPU needs to step up too, of course. You’ll want a GTX 1070 8GB or AMD VEGA 56 8GB. I suspect this one is for 1080P High+ settings though.

4K?

There’s no recommendation for this. However, it’s pretty safe to guess Radeon VII or an RTX class card for those who are gaming at higher resolutions, 144hz, 4K, etc.

RAGE 2 Official PC System Requirements

Minimum System Requirements:



A 64-bit processor and operating system is required

OS: Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit versions)

Processor: Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 3GB or AMD R9 280 3GB

Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended System Requirements:

A 64-bit processor and operating system is required

OS: Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit versions)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB or AMD Vega 56 8GB

Storage: 50 GB available spaceNote: Persistent Broadband Internet Connection required to play and access certain features.

