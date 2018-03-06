Raijintek Launches the Macula 12 and Iris 14 Rainbow RGB Fans

More RGB LED Options from Raijintek

Case and cooling manufacturer Raijintek is expanding their RGB LED fan offerings with the launch of two new fans. One of these is the 140mm version of the previous launched Iris 12 Rainbow RGB. It is naturally called the Iris 14 Rainbow RGB, featuring the same diffused RGB LED light ring on the frame as the Iris 12 Rainbow. The Iris 12 is used in Raijintek’s new Orcus AIO CPU cooler, which you can read the review of here.

The Iris 14 Rainbow has 21 pieces of RGB LED in the surrounding round frame. This shoots down to the transparent fan blade, creating for some lovely dispersed colours. The round frame also has a diffuser pre-installed so that the LED is uniform and does not have that unsightly very pointed LED look. The round frame also comes with rubber-padding on the vibration mounts. This minimizes noise and minimizes damage to the case when over-tightened.

How Much is the Raijintek Iris 14 Rainbow RGB Fan?

The Raijintek Iris 14 Rainbow RGB is available as a single, dual or triple fan pack. Each fan has a 4-pin PWN connector with a 5V starting voltage. It also has a separate 4-pin RGB connector which plugs into a 6-port RGB LED hub available in the dual or triple pack version. It also comes with a remote control, so users can change the colours without having to fiddle with any desktop software.

A single fan by itself costs just £13.99. The twin-pack is available for £13.99 while the triple-pack is available for £48.95. These multi-packs also come with a 6 port RGB LED hub, as well as a remote controller.

What Features Does the New Raijintek Macula 12 Rainbow Fan Have?

Those who are familiar with Raijintek’s Leto RGB CPU cooler know the Macula 12 already. Unlike the Iris fan series, the Macula 12 Rainbow has a clear ring around the frame. Using sleeve-bearing instead of the Iris series Hydraulic bearing, it is a more affordable RGB LED option. As the name suggests, this one so far is only available in a 120mm size. It even has a similar anti-vibration rubber dampening mount on the corners like the Iris series.

How Much is the Raijintek Macula 12 Rainbow RGB Fan?

The Macula 12 is available in a two-pack or triple-pack set. Each comes with 8 mounting screws, a 6 port control hub, a remote control and a 4-pin cable.

Raijintek has not revealed the pricing information for this product yet.

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology, share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video