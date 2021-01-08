Raijintek Ophion M Evo Case Review

It seems there just aren’t as many Micro-ATX cases on the market these days. The motherboards just don’t seem to come in the numbers that they used to, with more focus going to ATX, and even mini-ITX boards are thinning out too. Alas, for those of you (like myself) who love mATX as a form factor, Raijintek has got us all covered, with an impressive range of small form factor cases. Today, I have the Raijintek Ophion M Evo, crafted lovingly from brushed aluminium on a solid iron frame, and 3 mm thick tempered glass side panels. Sure, it’s a formula that’s been done a thousand times before, but you won’t hear me complaining about that.

Raijintek Ophion M Evo

It’s certainly well-equipped, with support for a decent amount of liquid cooling should you need it. Of course, that means custom or AIO solutions, and there’s room to mount a pump and tank too. Of course, it has good fan support, and room for a pretty large air cooler, large graphics cards, and much more, so fitting a decently powerful gaming or work system in the Ophion M Evo shouldn’t be too much trouble. It comes with dust filters, tool-free fittings and best of all, a GPU riser cable for vertical mounting! Oh yeah.

Features

Support Micro-ATX / Mini ITX

2 mm aluminium & 0.8 mm SPCC solid iron

Matte full black coating

3.0 mm tempered glass side panel

Water radiator support up to 120/240/280/360, 28 mm thick water radiator

Super air flow, support up to 3×200 mm fans in total (2×200 fans at top, 1×200 fan in bottom)

Support up to 410 mm full-length graphic cad

Maximum CPU cooler height up to 82 mm

Capable of install motor/water tank to achieve real /DIY water loop system

Magnetic dust filter for both top & bottom

What Raijintek Had to Say