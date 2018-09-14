Raijintek Ophion Series Mini-ITX Case Now Available in the UK

Elegant Mini-ITX SFF Case from Raijintek

Raijintek‘s latest mini-ITX case called the Ophion is now available for pre-order. This new series includes a regular and an EVO version. The main difference being that the EVO is taller, measuring 174×375×290 mm compared to the non-EVO’s 174×375×245 mm. Both make use of 2.0mm aluminium and 0.8mm SPCC with a 3.0mm thick tempered glass side panel.

Despite the compact size, both units support ATX power supplies through a NEMA 5-15 receptacle extender. This allow users to have the power supply mounted in front, while the power cord is at the back with the other cables.

Aside from the power supply size, the Ophion and Ophion EVO also have room for graphics cards up to 330mm. This is possible through a PCIe riser which places the video card on a separate compartment on the left side. With the motherboard on the right side chamber with the PSU, the entire left side is for the graphics card. This riser also lets the card sit up and on display.

The top ceiling area also has space for a pair of 120mm fan. For the EVO version which is taller, this extra space comes in handy for 240mm radiator installation.

For the front IO, the Ophion also comes with a single Type-A USB 3.1 port as well as a Type-C reversible USB 3.1 port.

How Much are the Ophion and Ophion EVO Chassis?

Both are now available for pre-order via Overclockers.co.uk, starting at £119.99 for the non-EVO version and £129.99 for the EVO version.