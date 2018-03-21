Raijintek Zofos EVO RGB and EVO Silent Chassis Now Available

New Full-Tower Case from Raijintek

Raijintek is announcing the launch of their latest full-tower chassis called the Zofos EVO. It comes in two variants: Zofos EVO RGB and Zofos EVO Silent. Otherwise, both share the same internals while providing an for users who prioritize aesthetic, and for users who prioritize silent functionality.

What Features Does the Zofos EVO Chassis Have?

The Zofos EVO chassis measures 224 x 617 x 598 mm and weighs ~15kg. The Zofos EVO RGB version comes with a 4mm thick-tempered glass left side panel. Meanwhile the Zofos EVO Silent has solid steel panels lined with cotton sound-insulation material on both sides. The EVO RGB also comes with RGB LED fans built-in, whereas the Silent version has non-LED fans.

Internally, the Zofos EVO chassis supports motherboards up to EE-ATX form factors and has considerable room for storage. In fact, there is room for up to 10x 3.5″ and 3x 2.5″ drives. Video card length support is up to 470mm via the removal of some drive cages. Users can also opt to remove these drive cages to make room radiators up to 420mm at the front, or 360mm at the top. Unlike most chassis these days, the Zofos EVO still has room for a 2×5.25″ drive bay.

How Much is the Zofos EVO RGB and EVO Silent Chassis?

Both versions cost £149.99 GBP and are now available for pre-order via Overcloockers.co.uk.

