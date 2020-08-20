RAM Prices May Be Set for a Further Drop in Q3 2020

/ 21 mins ago
With not much better to do during the COVID-19 lockdown, many PC owners decided to apply their time in giving their systems a bit of an upgrade. And, when it comes to upgrades, one of the most obvious options available is buying more (and/or better) RAM. If you have been shopping for memory over the last few months, however, you may have noticed that prices have become far more sensible when compared to 2 or 3 years ago. Well, if you are still looking to squeeze more memory into your PC then there might be some excellent news!

In a report via TechPowerUp, industry sources have said that they believe that DRAM prices are likely set to continue falling throughout Q3 2020 and possibly until the end of this year!

RAM Prices Are Set to Fall Further?!

This isn’t, incidentally, bad news for companies who manufacture RAM as 3 of the biggest names (Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron) have all reported good profits for Q2. So, with profits up, why are RAM prices still likely to fall? Well, it all boils down to the foundries who actually build (rather than assemble) the memory chips.

In a nutshell, at the time of writing, production is massively outstripping demand and, as is fairly normal in business, having more of something available usually means prices go down.

What Do We Think?

For me personally, 2020 was the year I finally decided to upgrade from 16GB of RAM to 32GB. Why? Well, largely for two reasons. Firstly, I can see the writing on the wall in terms of gaming, and, sooner or later, 32GB is going to creep more and more into the ‘recommended’ specifications. Secondly, I was able to get it for nearly half the price I’d have paid for the exact same memory in 2018.

As such, if you too are looking to double-up on your memory (or maybe go for some faster speeds), it seems that things are (probably) going to stay pretty sweet at least for the next few months!

What do you think? How much RAM do you have in your PC? When did you last upgrade? – Let us know in the comments!

