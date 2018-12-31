Rapper Soulja Boy’s Knock-Off Consoles Removed from Sale

SouljaGame No More

Rapper DeAndre Cortez Way aka Soulja Boy has stopped selling his line of SouljaGame emulator consoles. This follows less than a month after launch, under possible threat of lawsuit from other game companies.

Soulja Boy’s games consoles are essentially knock offs of PlayStation and Nintendo hardware. Allegedly with over 3,000 titles pre-loaded and available for $199 USD+. The first launch included two consoles, but was followed up with a SouljaBoy Mini which is pretty much a GameBoy clone.

He then followed it up further with the SouljaGame Fuze. This is of course, none other than Fuze Entertainment’s Chinese home console Fuze Tomahawk F1. It is an Android powered console for China and costs a whipping $400.

Where Can You Buy These Consoles Now?

I had to boss up, I didn’t have a choice. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) December 29, 2018

According to SouljaBoy via his Twitter account, he had to “boss up” and pull out the sale of the devices. Which is why all the links on his website currently lead to a 404 page. Although the actual SouljaWatch website is still up and running.

For his part, SouljaBoy is not entirely pulling out of the video game industry yet. He has plans to launch an eSports team franchise in 2019. In fact, he claims that he has popular Fortnite Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins on-board as a consultant.