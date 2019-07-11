Rare Pokemon Card Sold For $60,000—Now Lost in the Mail

A rare Pokemon card, ‘Trainer no. 3’ sold for $60,000 USD on eBay back in August. The eBay seller pokemonplace used international delivery service Aramex via USPS to bring the rare Pokemon card to the buyer. It even has a $50,000 insurance coverage and is sealed in a plastic container with a unique holo pattern.

Aramex signed for a bulk lot from USPS that was supposed to include the card among with several other items. However, it looks like Aramax cannot account for where the item is as it is not with the rest of the bulk items.

“My responsibility was to ship the card to Aramex […] a middle man company that then ships the card to the buyer,” says pokemonplace. “The tracking information I have was with registered mail and shows tracking and a signature. Aramex claims they haven’t received it and signed for a bulk lot.”

Where Could That Rare Card Be Now?

The most prevailing theory understandably is that somebody took the card. This is easy to believe, especially after seeing how much the insurance is worth. However, the harder part would be actually fencing the item. Due to its rarity, it would be pretty obvious to any interested buyer that it was stolen.

Otherwise, nobody can definitely say where the card is. It might also be genuinely misplaced or stuck somewhere undocumented.

What Will Pokemonplace Do?

The seller pokemonplace is simply accepting this as a loss. However, he is offering a $1000 reward for information on its possible whereabouts. So that it may land on the hands of the buyer who deserves it.