Rayman Redemption Fan Game Releases for Free This Week

There are many people out there who have a lot of love for classic games and, fortunately, some of those people have the skills to recreate them with an amazing level of accuracy, dedication, and love! If you are, therefore, a huge fan of the old-school Rayman games, then you might want to pay attention.

Why? Well, because ‘Rayman Redemption’, a fan-made game based on the franchise’s original release, is going to be launched later this week and, better still, it’ll be available to download for free!

Rayman Redemption

Releasing for the PC, ‘Rayman Redemption’ is a fan game created by ‘Ryemanni’. Utilizing the classic 2D styling, while it has many references to the original titles, don’t be fooled into thinking this is simply a remake. This release also has masses of new content and, based on the trailer above, looks absolutely fantastic!

With it being 3 years in the making, I daresay many of you can’t wait to try this out! So, speaking of which, when is it going to be released? – Well, if you want to learn more, keep reading!

Where Can I Grab My Copy?

The game will be launched for free via the ‘GameJolt’ website and, if you want to learn more about it, you can check out the official website (where a demo is currently available) via the link here!

When will the full-version be released? Well, the news for that gets even better! Rayman Redemption will be released (presumably via the same link as above) on June 19th. So, if you are already sold on this pretty amazing looking fan game, you only have a few days to go before this is out there in the wild!

What do you think? Are you impressed with this fan game? – Let us know in the comments!

