Razer Announces New Sila Gaming Router

Razer is expanding their gaming portfolio even further beyond the peripherals they normally offer. Now they are announcing the launch of the Sila, a home router designed for high-speed WiFi gaming. Furthermore, the Sila offers mesh networking features for whole-home coverage, as well as smartphone app controls.

The Sila router has a built in feature called Razer FasTrack. This prioritizes gaming applications so that the user’s ping never drops below optimal levels. Normally there are desktop apps such as cFOS that lets users manage it on their PC. However, since this is already on the router, users do not need to set it up for individual PCs.

Just in case users want granular control over their network, Razer also offers smartphone app control either on iOS or Android. This includes parental controls, access restrictions, device management and more.

What Kind of Connectivity Options are Available on the Sila Router?

The Sila is a Tri-Band AC3000 router, providing 802.11ac up to 1734 Mbps + 866 Mbps. It also offers 802.11n up to 400 Mbps. For those who prefer a wired connection, there Gigabit LAN port in the rear IO, right beside the Gigabit WAN port. There is also a USB 2.0 as well as a USB 3.0 port for plugging in devices such as printers.

In case users want to extend the reach of the signal over a large area, they can also add more Sila routers. This activates a dual algorithm Hybrid Wireless Mesh, providing coverage that completely blankets your home in WiFi. This is ideal for eliminating dead spots, ensuring that all wireless devices are receiving signal.

How Much is the Razer Sila Router?

The Sila hybrid mesh gaming router is now available for $249 USD via RazerZone.com.